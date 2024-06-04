This Keychron C3 Pro is an absolute steal from Amazon USA for just $27

The phrase cheap mechanical keyboard traditionally conjures up an image of a keyboard with a weak frame, inconsistent switches and little else going for it. Here for you today I've got an especially affordable option from one of the relative kings of custom keyboards at the moment which brings a sensible form factor, snappy switches, and proper software and firmware support for an amazing price. May I present to you - the Keychron C3 Pro for just $27 from Amazon USA, giving you a $10 reduction on its usual $37 list price.

The C3 Pro offers a sensible TKL, or tenkeyless layout, bringing the benefit of a space-saving layout to your desk without a number pad. Otherwise, it's a conventional layout complete with arrow keys and a nav cluster, as well as a function row and the usual alphanumeric keys. Compared to more wackier layouts with smaller form factors, the TKL layout is an excellent choice for space savers who want a more standard layout. US folks, also fear not as this keyboard is an ANSI US option.

Inside, you're getting linear, red switches, offering a snappy keypress that makes it a solid choice for both gaming and productivity workloads. Its lightweight force means the switches require little effort to push down, while the lack of any tactile feedback means it offers a more responsive keypress for intensive gaming. This is also a gasket-mounted keyboard, which is a steal at this price - this means it offers offers a slightly bouncier keypress, which aids in making typing more comfortable. It's become a more popular addition to mechanical 'boards in the last few years, and it's excellent to see at this price point.

Otherwise, the C3 Pro also comes with additional creature comforts such as double-shot ABS keycaps for extra durability, as well as media controls on a separate function layer, full support for the powerful QMK and VIA firmware and software, and a switch on the back for choosing between Windows and macOS. The only thing you aren't getting with the C3 Pro is any form of backlighting, whether it's single-colour or RGB, but that's a small sacrifice for a keyboard that excels against the competition elsewhere at this price point.

If you want to grab an affordable mechanical keyboard that's a steal for the price, this Keychron C3 Pro from Amazon USA is a bargain.