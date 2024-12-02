This is the best Cyber Monday OLED TV deal we can find

For whatever reason, this Black Friday/Cyber Monday period has seemingly been bereft of OLED TV deals, unlike previous years. The best we can find is an eBay deal on this 55-inch LG C4 OLED which, with code CHILLY5 is down to £1089 from Reliant Direct on eBay, which is better than from LG directly, and beats most other retailers by £100.

The C4, as with the mid-range B4, offers some small but noteworhy improvements against its predecessor that make it a bigger overhaul than the minor upgrades from last year. For instance, the C4 now supports native 4K/144Hz over its four included HDMI 2.1 ports, where previously it was limited to 4K/120Hz. In addition, the new C4 also gets proper Nvidia G-Sync certification, as well as being able to get slightly brighter than its predecessor for an even more vivid experience.

webOS 24 is also present to provide a sleek UI, as well as offering convenient features such as a built-in Chromecast for simple wireless casting from supported devices. There's also a new Alpha 9 processor that adds even more AI smarts such as for enhancing the clarity of on-screen dialogue, as well as AI Sound Pro for even more channels of virtual surround sound. Dolby Atmos support for the internal 40W speaker setup is also retained, as is the full complement of HDR standards.

Underneath all of these new improvements, it is worth still remembering that this is an LG OLED, meaning you're getting the deep, inky blacks we've come to expect, as well as virtually infinite contrast and supremely accurate colours that make viewing everything from games to movies an absolute joy. Being a 55-inch model also means you get the benefit of an Evo panel for even better brightness, making HDR performance even more impactful.

If you want to grab a brand-new LG OLED for a fantastic price for Cyber Monday, look no further than this excellent eBay reduction on the 55-inch LG C4.