This huge 49-inch QD-OLED Philips Evnia monitor is down to just £700 from Amazon

Amazon's Back To School sale has served up some serious reductions so far, with new low prices on a range of items. This reduction on a massive QD-OLED ultrawide panel from Philips is arguably the pick of the bunch, bringing a capable monitor down to its lowest price ever - £700 - down from a previous list of £870.

A 49-inch screen provides an insane amount of screen real estate for you to play with, and you'll just have to ensure you've got enough space to house this monitor before you pull the trigger. It's going to be an excellent choice in making titles a lot more immersive, or for replacing a triple monitor setup, if you want something a little more unified, for instance. A 5120x1440 resolution should also offer some solid detail, while a 144Hz refresh rate provides smooth output and there's also generous VRR support with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro present and correct to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience.

The big thing with the 49M2C8900L though is that it's a QD-OLED panel, which means you get deep blacks, vibrant colours, virtually infinite contrast and near-instant pixel response times, as well as solid brightness, too. It essentially combines the benefits of QLED and OLED panels into one, making it an all-conquering choice for virtually any content, whether it's games, movies or something else. There's also support here for DisplayHDR True Black 400 for deeper blacks and even more vibrant highlights, while the 49M2C8900L also comes with fantastic colour accuracy with a quoted 99% DCI-P3 figure.

This is also a stylish panel in its white and grey colourway, complete with speckled stand, while you also get the benefit of Philips Ambiglow, which has been featured on the brand's TVs for years. It essentially gives you ambient lighting that's found on the back of the monitor to light the wall behind you, which is cool. The port selection here is decent too, with a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports, a DP 1.4 and a USB-C port with DP Alt mode and support for power delivery.

If you want to grab a capable ultrawide QD-OLED panel with heaps of style, look no further than this powerful Amazon reduction on the Philips Evnia 49M2C8900L.