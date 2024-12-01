This fantastic limited time discount on a 1TB Samsung Pro Plus Micro SD won't be around forever

Micro SD cards in larger capacities are slowly but surely beginning to make more financial sense, as their price becomes more in line relative to that of cards with smaller capacities. With this in mind, this Samsung Pro Plus model is one of the zippiest candidates out there, and can be yours for £76 for Black Friday. You'll want to be quick though, as this deal is 76 percent claimed at the time of writing.

This Pro Plus card blitzes the minimum specs for an A2-rated card with speeds of up to 180MB/s reads and 130MB/s writes, making it an excellent choice for use in the likes of a Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck where it'll enjoy rapid game file transfer times and load times alike.

The fact also remains that you're getting 1TB of space is also pretty damn generous. It means you'll certainly be able to fit an awful lot of games on this Lexar card, as well as a lot of other files, too, if you're using it for more general use, between a range of devices. I've actually been using a 1TB card in my Nintendo Switch, and it's especially handy, even if only for the point of peace of mind, to have such a large capacity. For those recording a lot of high-res video in GoPros and such, a 1TB microSD also gives you peace of mind for storing that video without it needing constant attention to be moved elsewhere when a card gets full.

You also get the benefit of a full-size SD card adapter so you can use this Samsung card in devices that only support bigger SD cards without a performance penalty. For those of us with a fair few devices with this connector only, such as certain cameras or laptops, this is an especially useful addition.

If you want to grab a larger micro SD card for a solid price, this Amazon deal on the 1TB Samsung Pro Plus for Black Friday is not to be missed.