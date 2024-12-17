This eBay code makes the sublime Q Acoustics M20 HD speakers a steal from Peter Tyson

If you've been after a set of well-reviewed and capable wireless speakers for use with everything from a PC to a TV and more besides, then I may well have found the deal for you. The Q AcousticsM20 HD are some of our favourite speakers and have actually been quite resistant to discounts thus far this year, making this eBay reduction from Peter Tyson's eBay store with code JINGLE15 all the more enticing.

For those people with smaller desks, the M20 HDs may be a bit unwieldy, but if you've got a larger desk, they should fit pretty well. You can also pair them with a telly, if you've got space on your stand beside it. Unfortunately, our space downstairs is smaller, so that's where my trusty Sonos Beam Gen 2 lives now. The M20 HDs I've uses are in the black, although the discount here is only available on the lovely walnut finish, which is no hardship as they look fantastic.

They're a wonderfully well-built and reassuringly sturdy, as well as featuring a vast array of inputs with everything from RCA line-in to a headphone jack, and more besides, giving you a fair amount of options for connectivity. Q Acoustics is also kind enough to provide a remote control in the box, unlike some other speakers I've tested, giving you some added convenience. What's more, they also provide foam bungs, which you can place in the back of the speakers to offer a less rumbly low-end response if you place them against a wall. It's the little things that count here, as well as how excellent these speakers are in a general sense.

My Q Acoustics M20 HD review also noted a rich and detailed sound with an excellent soundstage, as well as a smooth mid-range, making them a fab choice for a wide variety of sources. This was also proven in games such as Forza Horizon 5, with the M20 HD aiding in offering a rather cinematic gaming experience in a favourite title of mine The vast array of connectivity also extends into Bluetooth, making these speakers a solid choice if you also don't want to connect things via good-old cables. Pairing was especially easy, and you can be up and running with your favourite tunes in no time at all.

If you're in the market for a new set of speakers to use with a variety of sources, and you want to snag them with a handy discount, these Q Acoustics M20 HDs for £288 with code JINGLE15 make for a truly brilliant choice.