This early Black Friday deal makes this 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor a bargain

We've seen some excellent reductions on a range of different gaming monitors in recent weeks, and if you're in the market for a reasonable choice that hits the sweet spot in terms of resolution and screen size, I've spotted a solid deal from Amazon. Lenovo's R27qe offers everything you could want from a modern gaming monitor with a 27-inch screen, 1440p resolution, a 180Hz refresh rate and more for a rock-bottom price from Amazon at the moment.

That 27-inch panel and a 2560x1440 resolution provides the ideal combination of screen size and resolution to provide excellent detail, without the need for a high-end GPU you'd want for a 4K panel. A 180Hz refresh rate also helps to keep motion smooth (overclocked from 165Hz), while a sub-1ms response time at 0.5ms makes this an especially quick choice. There is also support for DisplayHDR400 for offering heightened vibrancy in supported content, although the 400 nits of peak brightness is perhaps on the lower side for delivering a truly impactful HDR experience.

VRR is included as well to smooth out the on-screen action regardless of frame-rate, with compatibility with AMD's FreeSync and VESA Adaptive Sync. Moreover, as an IPS screen, the R27qe also provides the excellent combo of great viewing angles and marvellous colour reproduction for a vibrant gaming experience. With this in mind, Lenovo quotes the R27qe to offer 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 accuracy, meaning it should be able to display mainstream colours for gaming and productivity practically perfectly, as well as doing a marvellous job for a more specialist gamut for more colour sensitive work.

This panel also comes with a stand that offers a fair scope for adjustment, including lift, tilt, pivot and swivel, while it also offers an interesting port selection. As well as getting a DP 1.4, the R27q-30 comes with a pair of HDMI 2.1 TMDS ports. As much as these may be HDMI 2.1 ports, there's no mention of support for the newer FRL standard. This essentially means they're operating as HDMI 2.0 ports, just under a different label, given HDMI 2.1 is backwards compatible with TMDS. In short, they don't support 4K/120Hz output, as we'd expect a port of this kind to, but are merely 'newer' versions of the older HDMI 2.0 standards.

If you want to grab a solid mid-range gaming monitor for a fair chunk off, look no further than this Amazon deal on the Lenovo R27qe.