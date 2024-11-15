This beefy XFX Speedster RX 6750 XT has dropped to £279 with an eBay discount code

AMD's RX 6750 XT was one of the last cards to emerge from the RX 6000 generation, appearing in May 2022 as a card in the middle of both the excellent RX 6700 and 6800, making it on paper a solid option for both 1440p and 4K gaming in certain instances. It's a card that has become a lot more affordable than its initial £500+ MSRP a couple of years ago too, making it a great bang-for-the-buck choice. From eBay with the CHILLY5 discount code, it's possible to get this solid XFX variant for £279, which is a great price.

The 6750 XT serves up some excellent results, as we found in our review. A result of 113.37fps in Doom Eternal at 4K is respectable and helped along with the card's generous helping of 12GB of VRAM, while the likes of Far Cry 5 at 1440p with a result of 139.24fps is also decent - this particular result is within a handful of percentage points of Nvidia's RTX 3070, and comes with a commanding lead over the RX 6700. A result of 134.01fps in Assasin's Creed: Unity at 1440p also offers a healthy lead over the RX 6700, too, while being within a frame of the RTX 3070. All in, this is a solid card with some good headroom that'll allow for 1440p and 4K gaming, to a degree.

As well as offering some excellent performance, the RX 6750 XT also marks itself out as a handy card for content creation and similarly intensive workloads. There's support for HDMI 2.1 to connect to modern 4K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz TVs as well as DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting to your more standard displays up to 4K 144Hz - you get a total of four ports, with three DP options and a singular HDMI.

This specific XFX variant is also one of the more restrained cards out there by way of its design, offering a simpler black triple-fan shroud with some small flair present such as the XFX logos in the middle of the fans. With an all-black design, this is a card that'll fit well in a range of different PC builds, too.

If you want to grab an excellent GPU for 1440p and 4K gaming for cheap, this eBay deal on the XFX Speedster RX 6750 XT is not to be missed.