This beautiful, blue Montech Sky Two PC case is down to £70 from Scan Computers

Who needs a trendy white gaming PC in 2024 when you can have a blue one? That seemed to be the question that Montech posed when developing this Sky Two mid-tower PC case, as they don't seem to be all that common. If you do want one, it's a tenner off at Scan at the moment - down to £70 - and you too can live out your wildest dreams of owning and building in a blue PC case.

This may not be a trendy dual-chamber fishtank style case, as is seemingly customary for most of the builds we see these days, but the Sky Two offers a reasonably large amount of space to build inside, with support for large GPUs and taller CPU air coolers. For those two measurements, the Sky Two supports GPUs of up to 400mm in length, and CPU air coolers up to 168mm in height, giving you options to install beefier choices without any compatibility issues. You also get integrated glass panels on the front and side for showing off your rig, which is handy, while the Sky Two also supports vertical GPU mounting with a compatible kit.

The Sky Two also comes with four 120mm fans pre-installed, with two on the side panel, one as an exhaust in the back, and a final one on the bottom side for directly cooling the GPU. The fans themselves have rounded edges for a modern look, and a fair helping of RGB. It also offers lots of room for cable management, with a convenient channel for routing them through and three velcro strips for keeping them all together and neatly in place.

What's also handy about the Sky Two is the fact there are a handful of removable dust filters to prevent any unwanted dust bunnies or other crud getting into your case, while the top panel is also removable for ease of cleaning. Fromt I/O is solid too, with a USB-C and a pair of USB-A ports, while there is also a 3.5mm audio jack and a button for controlling the fans' LED lights. The fact also remains that in blue, this is quite a unique case among its contemporaries at a similar price point. If you're going for a build that stands out from the crowd, this particular choice is a decent one.

If you want to grab an interesting PC case for less, this Scan Computers deal on the Montech Sky Two Blue PC case is well worth your time.