This AsRock RX 6950 XT is down to $420 from Amazon USA right now

Following on from a weird Prime Day discount in the UK on AMD's RX 6950 XT Amazon is back at it again in the USA. This AsRock RX 6950 XT model is down to $420 from AsRock on Amazon, and while it is a 'Used - Like New' model, but the consensus on these is that they are simply customer returns, essentially allowing you to get an as-new card for a fantastic price.

The 6950 XT remains a solid GPU in 2024 in terms of pure rasterisation, with solid results in our testing in the likes of Far Cry 5, Death Stranding and Assassin's Creed Odyssey against Nvidia's last-gen RTX 3090, even if it is slightly off the pace otherwise. In looking around elsewhere, benchmarks reveal the 6950 XT to offer 4070-level performance, while also being 10 percent or so quicker than AMD's own RX 7800 XT. More modern cards from both Nvidia and AMD will offer better ray-tracing performance, but for the money, you'll be hard pressed to find a beefier option in the current market.

While it may not hold up with Nvidia in terms of RT performance and the powers of DLSS, AMD's FSR 2.0 marked a step in the right direction for Team Red's cards to offer better RT performance than before when this card was new, while you can also reap more benefits with support for FSR 3, too. It's also especially handy to see that the 6950 XT also comes with both HDMI 2.1 and DP 1.4 ports, giving you a lot of choice for I/O and outputs, meaning this is an ideal card to use for high res, HFR gaming, especially with HDMI 2.1 included.

If you want to grab AMD's previous flagship GPU at mid-range money in 2024, look no further than this interesting price cut on the AsRock RX 6950 XT.