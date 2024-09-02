This 850W Cooler Master MWE 80+ Gold PSU is down to £76 in Amazon's Back To School sale

If you're someone that's building a beefy gaming rig, you're going to need a PSU with a lot of power to hand. Usually PSUs that provide this, such as a capable 850W unit, can cost a fair bit of money, but at the moment, this deal on an option from Amazon, bizarrely in their Back To School sale, brings you a reliable Cooler Master unit for a chunk off its list price.

850W of power is enough for running even some of the beefiest components available, being the minimum recommended wattage for more 'standard' RTX 4090s (such as the Founders Edition), while also being above the minimum recommendation for AMD's top of the line RX 7900 XTX. I fact, you get a little bit of headroom in going for an 850W option with AMD's top contender. Of course, everything underneath that from both Nvidia and AMD will be more than adequate for this wattage. If it's also any further proof of its efficiency and how solid this PSU is, this specific MWE variant is Tier-B rated on the Cultists PSU Tier List (formerly of LTT Forums).

This Cooler Master unit is a reliable 80+ Gold rated unit, which is is testament to its efficiency, and also provides peace of mind, too. In addition, it is fully modular, which makes building with it a lot easier than having to deal with the added cable clutter of a non-modular option. It also comes with a 10 year warranty which is excellent, while a 140mm fan inside helps to ensure quiet operation.

If you want to grab a beefy PSU for a solid price, this Cooler Master MWE 850W offering from Amazon is well worth your time.