This 80+ Gold MSI MAG A650GL is a steal from Amazon for Black Friday

If you're in need of a fully modular PSU as an upgrade to an existing system, or as a foundation for a new one, I may well have found a solid option for you. For Black Friday, Amazon has knocked down this 650W MSI MAG A650GL option to just £63, which is a great price.

650W of power may not seem like all too much, but it's enough for powering a modest 1080p gaming system such as one with an RTX 4060 Ti inside, or an RX 7600 XT with some headroom. According to MSI, you can also even get an RTX 4070 in a system with a 650W PSU, if you don't pair it with a power-hungry CPU, that is. With this in mind, it's important to note the minimum requirements of the GPU in your system, and other components' power draw.

This MSI unit is 80+ Gold rated, which is testament to its solid efficiency, while being fully modular means you only need to plug in necessary cables, preventing any horrible cable spaghetti. It's more of a benefit than you might initially think, and just keeps your build looking as clean as possible with only the cables you need.

If you want to grab a solid, reliable PSU with decent power as a Black Friday bargain, look no further than this Amazon deal on the MSI MAG A650GL.