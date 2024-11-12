This 65-inch Samsung S90C QD-OLED TV is $500 off at Best Buy in an early Black Friday blinder

In a world where a lot of other telly manufacturers opted for OLED, Samsung went rogue and chose QD-OLED TVs instead, which have regularly been lauded as fantastic sets for the money, including this marvellous S90C included. At the moment, this 65-inch model has been subject to a hefty discount at Best Buy that brings it down by $500.

It's worth highlighting the initial benefit of opting for a QD-OLED set, which comes in the form of that combo of QLED brightness, and OLED quality contrast, as the panel is a mix of the pair. The S90C should offer some amazing colour reproduction alongside inky blacks, as well as almost unrivalled levels of vibrancy. It's that brightness which sets QD-OLED TVs apart from their more 'standard' OLED counterparts, and why the S90C has been so well-regarded, alongside offering a smashing set of features for, in 2024, quite reasonable money.

Alongside this what looks to be some generally brilliant image quality, especially thanks to the 4K resolution, with excellent detail and colours, as afforded by the QD-OLED panel the S90C features. Its HDR performance is also said to be punchy, with it bringing out textures and shadows with marvellous detail, although the lack of support for Dolby Vision is a bit of a pain - although there is support for HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Filmmaker Mode if you want to see content as the director indetended. It must be said though that the lack of Dolby Vision support is part of a wider symptom of Samsung's flagship televisions and their insistence not to feature support for the technology.

The S90C also features a full complement of four HDMI 2.1 ports, making it suitable for use with both current-gen games consoles and even a downstairs PC with a port to spare for a soundbar. It's capable of up to 144Hz output, giving you smooth output on both consoles and PC, while also unlocking support for features including ALLM for engaging a low latency mode for the most responsive experience, as well as VRR support for smoothing out uneven frame-rates on consoles and PC. This telly also features Samsung's clever Gaming Hub, which brings together all the connected consoles and games you've played so you can keep track of what you've got on the go. It also allows you to make on-the-fly changes for settings including motion smoothing and monitoring input lag in a compact-size bar across the bottom of the screen.

With that discount, it makes this 65-inch Samsung S90C QD-OLED telly a fantastic choice for those wanting a new big-screen for their front room with quite the reduction this side of Black Friday.