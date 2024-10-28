This 4TB Samsung 990 Pro NVMe SSD can be yours for £251 with a tick-box voucher from Amazon

We're only a couple of weeks on from the Prime Big Deal Days bonanza, and if you missed out on the brilliant Samsung 990 Pro hitting the lowest price we'd ever seen it at, then Amazon is offering you another chance to get it for a great price. This 4TB heatsink model is down to £251 following a lucrative tick-box voucher that knocks £60 off its list price. That's one of the best prices we've seen on this drive in a while.

This 990 Pro model is the complete solution for either PC or PS5 use. For the latter, it offers speeds that smash Sony's stringent requirements in a massive capacity, and with that all-important heatsink for better thermal performance, therefore easily making it one of the best PS5 SSDs out there. Getting a 4TB drive allows you to add an incredible amount of storage to your existing internal drive, taking it all the way up to 4.66TB of usable internal space.

For PC use, the presence of 4TB of storage is handy for using the 990 Pro as a boot drive, to store a massive Steam library and a whole lot more. You've just got to make sure your motherboard supports PCIe 4.0 - that's basically anything from the last four or so years - and that you've got a spare M.2 slot in which to put the drive. The 990 Pro is one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy today, especially with its insane speeds of up to 7450MB/s reads and 6950MB/s writes. Its random performance is also excellent too, with speeds of up to 1.6M IOPS reads, giving you especially quick load times in games and other programs.

If you can take advantage of the tick-box voucher here, it makes the 990 Pro an incredible value for money drive, especially considering both the capacity and the presence of a heatsink. It's quite the powerful all-in-one option.