This 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 RAM kit is down to £101 from Amazon

It's pleasant to see such solid price cuts on DDR5 RAM as it slowly but surely becomes the new standard. If you want to grab a capable kit that hits the price-to-performance sweet spot, and also comes with a smattering of RGB, then I may well have found the deal for you. This 32GB kit of DDR5-6000 Corsair Vengeance RAM is down to £101 from Amazon, saving you nearly £50 from its previous list price.

The 6000MT/s speeds available with this Corsair RAM kit makes it one of the speedier DDR5 kits out there. It helps to provide a notable jump in performance compared to slower DDR5-5200 or DDR5-4800 RAM when gaming. We've seen this in testing across a range of different CPUs this year, with some major jumps at 1080p in titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Flight Simulator 2020. Once you get above FHD though, you're more likely to be GPU-limited, so going for more affordable RAM makes sense - the performance boost isn't necessarily there.

32GB gives you oodles of headroom for all manner of intense tasks, including heavy content creation loads, as well as gaming. In particular, you'll be thankful for the extra headroom when handling high-res video, as it can be easy to soak up more than 16GB. It's also handy to have more capacity if you're gaming while having other programs open. If you've ever had Chrome open while gaming, you'll understand the pain of a program that's quite a RAM hog. Having such a high capacity is just a surefire way of making sure your PC will run smoothly while multi-tasking.

Unlike some other Corsair kits I've talked about in the past, this one isn't the most unassuming, coming with ten configurable zones of RGB on the heatspreader, if you so want it. This makes it a suitable choice for those wanting to add a splash of colour to their rig, or if you're someone who already has a load of RGB-enabled components, then getting some RGB-capable RAM may be a logical next step.

£101 for such a capable RAM kit as this 6000MT/s Corsair Vengeance RGB kit makes for a fantastic deal, and if you're after a powerful set to chuck into your PC, then this is definitely one to consider.