This 32-inch 4K 165HZ QD-OLED MSI MAG 321UP is down to $750 from Amazon

Okay, in the grand scheme of things a $20 clip coupon isn't much of a reduction, but the product that it's on seemed worth talking about. It's a $20 discount on MSI's MAG 321UP QD-OLED panel, which is a 32-inch 4K 165Hz choice that seems a bargain at this price, especially considering how expensive other QD-OLED options are elsewhere.

For a 4K resolution, a larger screen such as a 32-inch panel is fantastic for offering lots of screen real estate and immense detail, while it also benefits from a smooth 165Hz refresh rate for excellent motion handling. The higher-end QD-OLED models from MSI offer a 240Hz refresh rate, and bringing it down to 165Hz is one of the ways that MSI has made the MAG 321UP slightly more affordable.

With this in mind, the main attraction of the MAG 321UP, its fantastic QD-OLED panel, remains in spite of a lower cost option. This means you're getting the benefits of both OLED and QLED panels with deep blacks, excellent contrast, and solid brightness all rolled into one. Specifically, the MAG 321UP is rated for a peak brightness of up to 1000 nits, while supporting DisplayHDR True Black 400 and HDR10, too. Colour accuracy is also virtually perfect too, with 99% DCI-P3 and 97.5% Adobe RGB also helping this panel to be suitable for more colour-sensitive workloads.

The port selection here is also solid, with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports and a DP 1.4, as well as a USB-C port capable of delivering 15W of power and a 3.5mm audio jack. The MAG 321UP also looks sleek, carrying similar looks to the higher end MPG 321URX with virtually no bezels around the screen, a slim panel and angular stand. There's also some decent adjustment here too, with the stand supporting good degrees of swivel, tilt and height adjustment.

If you want to grab a capable QD-OLED monitor for less, look no further than this handy clip coupon discount on the MSI MAG 321UP from Amazon USA.