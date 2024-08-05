This 1TB Kingston Canvas Go Plus Micro SD card is under £80 from Amazon

Micro SD cards in larger capacities are slowly but surely beginning to make more financial sense, as their price becomes more in line relative to that of cards with smaller capacities. To this end, Amazon has a fantastic deal going on a Kingston Canvas Go! Plus 1TB card for £78, which is a solid price for such a massive card.

This specific Kingston card is rated for up to 170MB/s sequential reads, smashing the requirements needed for this card to attain an A2 rating. This makes it an especially snappy choice for use in a Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch, or all manner of other devices, such as for action cameras recording at 4K/60fps, or in drones, too.

The fact also remains that you're getting 1TB of space is also pretty damn generous. It means you'll certainly be able to fit an awful lot of games on this Lexar card, as well as a lot of other files, too, if you're using it for more general use, between a range of devices. I've actually been using a 1TB card in my Nintendo Switch, and it's especially handy, even if only for the point of peace of mind, to have such a large capacity. For those recording a lot of high-res video in GoPros and such, a 1TB microSD also gives you peace of mind for storing that video without it needing constant attention to be moved elsewhere when a card gets full.

You also get the benefit of a full-size SD card adapter so you can use this Kingston card in devices that only support bigger SD cards without a performance penalty. For those of us with a fair few devices with this connector only, such as certain cameras or laptops, this is an especially useful addition.

If you want to grab a larger micro SD card for a solid price, this Amazon deal on the Kingston Canvas Go! Plus is not to be missed.