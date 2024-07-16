Dell's 1440p 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor is £110+ off for Prime Day

The Alienware AW2725DF QD-OLED is a hugely impressive monitor for competitive gaming, as a 1440p 360Hz model that offers a great balance of motion clarity and picture quality. You get the typical OLED benefits - nearly instant pixel response times, perfect blacks, gorgeous colours - as well as the low input lag and motion handling of an esports-grade 360Hz screen.

This monitor is down to £720 on Amazon UK for Prime Day, but it's even cheaper from Dell UK direct: just £679, a great price and £111 less than I paid for this monitor earlier this year!

QD-OLED motion handling is so good that this monitor offers similar motion clarity to a 540Hz LCD, allowing you to get a competitive advantage without needing a PC that can hit such high frame-rates. That's a huge benefit to going QD-OLED, and I've never performed better in CS2 or other titles than I have with this monitor.

What I've noticed using the AW2725DF for a few months is that it really doesn't come with any weaknesses. Previous esports monitors tended to use TN or IPS panels at low resolutions like 1080p, so stuff like watching videos, playing single-player games or just doing work wasn't always the easiest. The AW2725DF, in contrast, is a 1440p screen, so it has a good level of detail at 27 inches and has that excellent HDR performance too. Content creation, web surfing and video watching all benefit, and you don't feel like you've got a monitor that's only good at one thing. It's hard to overstate just how much of an upgrade a QD-OLED is over a TN, IPS or VA LCD monitor.

The AW2725DF is one of three monitors that use the same third-generation Samsung QD-OLED panel, along with the MSI MPG 271QRX (that we recommend as one of the best gaming monitors) and the Aorus FO27Q3. I found that Dell has the most streamlined OSD, with MSI and Aorus offering a few more options, but performance is identical and the Dell is by far the cheapest of the three. In fact, the MSI model isn't even in stock in the UK at the moment, so this discounted Dell is an even stronger option by comparison!

In any case, I've been very happy with my AW2725DF, so do consider picking it up if you're in the market for an esports monitor that can do it all.

