The power of the modern world means that you can get a 1.5TB Micro SD card for under £100

1.5 terabyte Micro SD cards are now a thing, which still slightly blows my mind after growing up with hard drives that seemed unfillably massive if they were even a fraction of a single gigabyte. More exciting still is the revelation that these cards actually aren't that expensive either - you can now get a 1.5TB SanDisk Micro SD card for under £100 in the UK or under $90 in the US!

For reference, that works out as costing just 6.6p per gigabyte for the UK and 6.0¢ per gigabyte in the US - absolutely mad prices for a memory card of this size!

These cards are ideal for any device that just needs a ton of storage, and you're not too fussed about how quick the card is. For example, this Class 10 UHS-1 card is easily fast enough for a Switch, 1440p dashcam or smartphone, but you'd probably want a faster UHS-3 card like this 1TB £66 Amazon Basics card or this 1TB $79 SanDisk Extreme for something more demanding - like running games directly from the card on a Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally gaming handheld.