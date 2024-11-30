The PC case my current build uses is a new low price for Black Friday
An easy case to recommend.
The NZXT H9 Flow is one of Will and I's favourite PC cases because it's stylish, easy to build in, and comes with a fair amount of handy extras - it's also the case my own PC is in, making it an easy recommendation. From Amazon for Black Friday, it's hit a new low price.
One of the main reasons that the the H9 Flow is such an easy recommendation is because it was the case I used to build my first proper gaming PC earlier this year. In fact, it was the reason I undertook the build in the first place, and the H9 Flow made things simple. It's a big and roomy case with lots of internal room to build in, and it offers good tolerances for both longer GPUs and taller CPU coolers, even if I came into some trouble in trying to fit my Noctua NH-D15 inside.
With this in mind, the H9 Flow also has lots of room for cable management, with velcro and tie-down points inside the case, as well as a moveable pillar for hiding any unsightly spaghetti. The pillar on the rear side is also magnetic, meaning you can attach NZXT's fan hubs here and they'll stay in place - they prove invaluable if you're using NZXT's own fans, as I did. In addition, this case has two big tempered glass panels so you can show off your build in the modern dual chamber fish-tank style of PC cases, and room for up to 10 120mm fans. That's three in the front, bottom and top, and a rear exhaust. You get four non RGB F120 Core fans included, and they can be swapped out easily.
It might be a bit of an expensive case, but the NZXT H9 Flow is one of our favourites around these parts. At £110 from Amazon for Black Friday, it's a great case for an even better price.