The most compelling AMD GPU has slipped down to its best price since Prime Day

AMD's RX 7900 GRE is a card we like a lot round these parts, with its serious levels of power at 1440p and even 4K at an especially compelling price point, all things considered. For Black Friday on eBay, this XFX variant of the RX 7900 GRE has slipped down to under £500 with code CHILLY5 in its best price in months.

In our review, we noted the RX 7900 GRE to be perhaps the most compelling card in AMD's RDNA 3 lineup, offering good performance in RT titles including Control, where at 1440p, the RX 7900 GRE offers a result that's especially close to the RTX 4070. Moving away from RT, the non ray-traced benchmark of Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p actually revealed the RX 7900 GRE to garner a better result (91.4fps) than Nvidia's own RTX 4070 Ti Super (81.92fps), as well as the standard 4070 Ti (78.32fps) and 4070 Super (58.18fps). Bumping things up to 4K, the RX 7900 GRE in Forza Horizon 5 offers a ten percentage point lead over the 4070 Super and a seventeen percentage point lead over the standard 4070. In essence, you're getting a card that offers RTX 4070 performance in RT-based workloads and superior performance to its Super variant in non-RT workloads for less than Nvidia's comparable newer card.

The bump up to 16GB of VRAM also helps the RX 7900 GRE along nicely, comparing well against the 4070 Ti Super's comparable amount, as well as the 4070 Super's 12GB. In addition, it's utilising a 256-bit bus compared to Nvidia's 192-bit one, as well as offering solid rasterization performance. While it isn't a card that'll beat Nvidia in all corners, AMD has certainly given it a good go, making a card that's a compelling option against Team Green in a variety of workloads. As for ports, this Gigabyte variant features a pair of three DP 2.1 ports for futureproofing, and a singular HDMI 2.1 port. It also supports AV1 decoding and encoding, which is handy for intense content creation workloads, and makes this a card a fantastic all-rounder for powerful PC builds.

If you want to grab a potent GPU for 1440p and 4K gaming for a lot less, look no further than this eBay reduction on the XFX RX 7900 GRE.