The Logitech K400 Plus is a steal for Black Friday Week from Amazon

Logitech's K400 Plus has been a part of the brand's range of keyboards for what feels like forever, having been first introduced a decade or so ago. It's a keyboard I've contemplated purchasing on a few occasions to pair with a media centre PC or a games console to provide a convenient, all-in-one experience. At Amazon, it's down to £24, which marks its lowest price in quite a while, and makes it a veritable bargain for a simple but effective keyboard with a lot of features that's an ideal purchase if you want an all-in-one solution for Black Friday and beyond.

This is a convenient keyboard that brings with it a smaller 65 percent-type layout with arrow keys and a function row, as well as the usual range of alphanumeric keys. It's a comfortable layout to use, and is ideal for this smaller chassis that also packs in a trackpad on the right hand side - if you're used to a laptop-style form factor, then this layout should be familar to you. The only thing to watch out for is the smaller Enter key, which may take some getting used to. The K400 Plus' scissor keys feel pretty good to type on too, with a comfortable typing experience and solid travel.

The presence of a trackpad means this is a keyboard that can be used right in front of you, without any need to hook up any extra peripherals, making it a great choice to use on your lap, or where you may not have access to a proper desk or surface to put the K400 Plus on. We've seen lap-based keyboards before in varying form factors in the past with keyboards built into a lapboard with a mouse mat for putting a separate mouse on, or ones that also bundle a separate mouse in, to o, from the likes of Corsair and Razer. The K400 Plus gives you everything you need in a light and portable shell, and is a keyboard you could chuck in your bag if you wanted to bring it to work or use it to type up a paper on the go. Its grey and yellow styling is also pretty nice, too.

You also get useful creature comforts including a simple 2.4GHz connection with a range of up to 10 metres meaning it works over pretty long distances - handy if you're far away from the device you want to connect the K400 Plus to. A battery life of up to 18 months is also handy for added peace of mind, while there is also support for Logi's Options software if you want extra means for customisation.

If you're after a convenient keyboard for use with a living room PC or otherwise, you'll want to check out this Amazon bargain on the Logitech K400 Plus.