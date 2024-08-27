The legendary Blue Yeti is down to a bargain price from Amazon

The Blue Yeti is one of the most popular and recognisable USB microphones around, and has gained quite the reputation as one of the most solid and reliable choices, even today. Even if it's a few years old now, it remains a functional and excellent choice for content creators and streamers, while also being available for a more affordable price. At the moment, the Yeti is down to £80 on Amazon, saving you a third on its previous £120 list price.

The Yeti works plug and play over USB, with no need to mess around with XLR cables or an interface to get it working. You don't even have to put it on a stand or boom arm if you don't want to, as it comes with its own stand to give a towering presence. For ease of use, it also comes with convenient on-board controls for monitoring volume, microphone gain, and mute, as well as for picking between the Yeti's four polar patterns.

This was actually one of the first mics to offer four polar patterns, at least in my memory, which Logitech say you can use the Yeti for everything from singular person recording with its cardioid pickup pattern to recording with multiple people with its omnidirectional pickup pattern. There is also a bi-directional pickup pattern, which is ideal for podcasting between two people and a stereo pickup pattern, too. The Yeti also offers rich, full-bodied pickup that makes it an excellent all-round mic for the price, too.

If you want to grab a reliable plug and play microphone for streaming, content creation and more, the Blue Yeti for £80 from Amazon is an excellent choice.