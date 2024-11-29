The incredibly good keyboard I use to write Black Friday deals is going cheap today

My honest-to-goodness favourite mechanical keyboard is going cheap on Amazon for Black Friday, and I'm going to type on it to tell you all about it. It's called the Gamakay TK75 Pro, it's made out of metal, typing on it is absolutely lovely and it costs $76 today, down from its usual $90. Here's why I've fallen in love.

First up, this keyboard looks and feels incredible. The full aluminium chassis is premium as heck, and makes the keyboard weigh a hefty three-and-half pounds. The keycaps are high-quality and beautifully printed, the colour scheme is a fetching yellow/gray/black combo and two lighter options are also available. There's a volume wheel in the upper right of the 75 percent layout too, letting you turn up the music with a finger.

The real magic is inside though - gasket-mounted and pre-lubricated "hyacinth" switches which provide a beautifully smooth linear feel. There are five layers of sound dampening (!) included, so typing on the keyboard produces a pleasant deep report (video proof), and in combination with the keycaps you have a top-quality typing experience that blows most gaming keyboards out of the water.

The video would have been longer, but my phone feel out from under my chin after eight seconds.

There's also plenty of room for customisation if you like, with hot-swap switches, Cherry profile keycaps and a fairly standard layout. This also means you can repair the keyboard if you spill a drink on it or something, though of course we advise keeping it nice and dry. Good mechanicals can last for decades, and this is a great mechanical.

Given the quality of the keyboard, I was fully expecting to see a price north of $100 when I was writing up my review - maybe even over $150! So when I saw this keyboard was $90, I was stunned, and even more so when I saw the keyboard was being discounted for Black Friday. This is an awesome deal that I can't recommend enough for anyone that wants to try mechanical keyboards or try something new.