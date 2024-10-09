The insanely zippy Samsung 990 Pro is discounted for Prime Big Deal Days in the UK & USA

Prime Day Big Deal Days fever is well and truly upon us and with it, we've seen truly fantastic deals on all kinds of storage, components and other tech. The snappiest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD money can buy, Samsung's 990 Pro is down in price on both sides of the Atlantic in varying sizes, giving you one of the best gaming SSDs for a lot less.

In the UK, it's the 2TB heatsink model that's been discounted, and while the 4TB model was yesterday, that deal has now expired. By comparison, in the 'States, you've got more choice, with the 1TB, 2TB and 4TB heatsink models also receiving sizeable price cuts.