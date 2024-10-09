The insanely zippy Samsung 990 Pro is discounted for Prime Big Deal Days in the UK & USA
A snappy SSD for a lot less.
Prime Day Big Deal Days fever is well and truly upon us and with it, we've seen truly fantastic deals on all kinds of storage, components and other tech. The snappiest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD money can buy, Samsung's 990 Pro is down in price on both sides of the Atlantic in varying sizes, giving you one of the best gaming SSDs for a lot less.
In the UK, it's the 2TB heatsink model that's been discounted, and while the 4TB model was yesterday, that deal has now expired. By comparison, in the 'States, you've got more choice, with the 1TB, 2TB and 4TB heatsink models also receiving sizeable price cuts.
Get the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB Heatsink for £145 (was £192)
Get the Samsung 990 Pro 1TB Heatsink for $95 (was $175)
Get the Samsung 990 Pro 2TB Heatsink for $140 (was $265)
Get the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB Heatsink for $266 (was $480)
Regardless of which capacity you go for, the fact remains that the 990 Pro is one of the zippiest drives you can go for, offering reads and writes of 7450MB/s and 6950MB/s respectively. Its random performance is also excellent too, with speeds of up to 1.6M IOPS reads, giving you especially quick load times in games and other apps. Those speeds also smash Sony's notably stringent requirements for PS5 SSDs, helping to make this one of the best PS5 SSDs you can grab, too.
In addition, most of these drives also come with a heatsink, helping to make this drive fully PS5-proof, too, and also saving you from any extra expense, which is handy.
If you want to grab a snappy SSD this Prime Day that's perfect for PS5, look no further than these reductions on the zippy Samsung 990 Pro.