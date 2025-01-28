The incredible Alienware AW3225QF just hit a new all time low price

The Alienware AW3225QF is easily one of the best gaming monitors available, with its deep blacks, fantastic contrast and generally sublime image quality with a 32-inch screen, 4K resolution and 240H refresh rate. Today we've seen this incredible panel drop to its lowest price ever in the USA thanks to a discount code from Dell directly. Using code MONITORS15, you can nab this monitor for just $765, which is fantastic.

The fact remains is that the AW3225QF is a brilliant monitor that packs in all of the desirable high-level specs you could dream of in a gaming monitor in 2025. Being 4K means it'll offer up some incredible detail, while a 240Hz refresh rate offers immensely smooth motion. Oh, and this is also a QD-OLED panel, too. This has been seen before on some of Alienware's monitors before, and combines the marvellous contrast of an OLED with the brightness of a QLED in one powerful panel, but the experience is even better with this panel being one of Samsung's 3rd-gen QD-OLED options. It also comes with a light 1700R curve for increasing that immersion factor. The AW3225QF certainly has it all, as we noted in our review.

VRR support is also present with G-Sync and VESA Adaptive Sync, while the AW3225QF also offers up to 1000 nits of brightness, thanks to that QD-OLED panel. It's perhaps unsurprising therefore that this monitor also supports Dolby Vision for accentuating detail in darker areas and brightening things up even further. This monitor also offers up to 99% DCI-P3 coverage, meaning especially accurate colours.

You also get Alienware's classic space-age, futuristic design to stand out from the crowd, as well as a decent port selection with a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports and a DP 1.4, too. One of those HDMI 2.1 ports also has an eARC for connecting a soundbar, and it also supports Dolby Atmos signal pass-through. You also get a selection of USB ports, with two downstream USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, as well as a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B, too.

Alienware's AW3225QF is a monitor that certainly has it all, and getting it for less with a powerful Dell discount code is not to be missed.