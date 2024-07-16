The fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD, the Samsung 990 Pro, is heavily discounted for Prime Day

Prime Day fever is well and truly upon us and with it, we're seeing some of the best prices on PC components and peripherals alike, including SSDs. The snappiest PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD money can buy, Samsung's 990 Pro is down in price on both sides of the Atlantic in varying sizes, giving you one of the best gaming SSDs for a lot less.

UK deals

In the UK, you can choose between the 2TB model with heatsink, or the even larger 4TB model. Both are heavily discounted and offer incredible performance in PS5 or PC.

US deals

In the US, you can get the heatsink model at a discount in three sizes: 1TB, 2TB and 4TB. All are a great fit for the PS5, and will work just fine in desktop gaming PCs too.

Regardless of which capacity you go for, the fact remains that the 990 Pro is one of the zippiest drives you can go for, offering reads and writes of 7450MB/s and 6950MB/s respectively. Its random performance is also excellent too, with speeds of up to 1.6M IOPS reads, giving you especially quick load times in games and other apps. Those speeds also smash Sony's notably stringent requirements for PS5 SSDs, helping to make this one of the best PS5 SSDs you can grab, too.

In addition, most of these drives also come with a heatsink, helping to make this drive fully PS5-proof, too, and also saving you from any extra expense. For the 4TB non-heatsink model in the UK, it's an easy fix, with this £8 option we've recommended for literal years at this point. You're also going to be adding a lot of storage to your PS5, ranging from a doubling of storage at least to adding even more with a 2TB or 4TB model.

If you want to grab a snappy SSD this Prime Day that's perfect for PS5, look no further than these reductions on the zippy Samsung 990 Pro.

For more storage deals, check out the Digital Foundry roundup of the best Prime Day deals on SSDs, Micro SD cards and even HDDs.