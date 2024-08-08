The excellent Rode NT-USB microphone is down to its lowest price ever at Amazon

One of the things that has been on my desk for the longest is my trusty Rode NT-USB microphone. It's something I've had for at least five years, and used for everything from videos to student radio shows, being easy to use and offering rich, full-bodied audio. The veteran microphone has been knocked down to its lowest price ever from Amazon, sitting at just £83, which provides a hefty discount on its £169 retail price.

The NT-USB offers a premium fit and finish with a metal body that feels excellent, while the plastics used for its tripod stand and bundled external pop filter are also rather solid. Tipping the scales at 520g means this carries some heft, which is reflective of its higher cost, and also helps the mic stay in place on your desk.

There isn't much in the way of additional buttons and dials, apart from two - one for controlling the on-board monitoring volume, and the other for choosing between the mix of vocals and external audio in your ear. The NT-USB doesn't come with a gain dial as other mics do, as Rode sets an ideal gain internally, although you can change it in settings with whichever recording software you're using. Over my years of use, I haven't found it to be an issue.

Its pickup is crisp and clear, with a lot of body, and is quite neutral in tone. The bundled pop filter also does a solid job of eliminating plosives and unwanted noise elsewhere, while the fact the NT-USB is plug and play without any need for software is also easy. The only thing to note that is a bit of a pain is that it requires the rare USB-B connector to go into the mic with a USB-A on the other end, as this is a slightly older model. You do get a cable in the box though, as well as a nice leatherette carry case.

If you want to grab a solid USB mic for all your content creation or podcasting needs, this Amazon deal on the Rode NT-USB is fantastic.