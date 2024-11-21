Take home AMD's powerful Ryzen 9 5900X for under £200 for Black Friday

AMD's Ryzen 9 5900X launched at £510 back in 2021, and while it has been superseded by two new generations of CPUs, remains a solid choice for gaming and content creation, especially given both the longevity of the AM4 socket and the price this chip is now available for. With this Black Friday reduction from Amazon, it makes the 5900X under £200, which is quite the steal.

The 5900X is actually well under half price compared to that hefty retail price when it launched, and for that, you're getting quite the capable chip. It comes with 12 cores, 24 threads and a boost clock of up to 4.8GHz, making it quite the powerful choice for everything from gaming to intense content creation workloads. As a testament to this, in our review, we noted the 5900X to be one of the top performers in the likes of Far Cry 5, the 5900X took a notable win against Intel's chip of the day, the 10600K, and provided an excellent generation-on-generation boost against the older Ryzen 9 3900XT.

As well as being an excellent performer in a range of games, the 5900X also proved itself to be quite the capable chip for content creation workloads, beating out all of AMD's other Ryzen 5000 series processors, as well as some of Intel's more powerful choice from the time, too. Its HEVC encode rate was tied with the previous gen's 16 core chip, showing the 5900X to be quite an efficient chip, while its Cinebench R20 were also the highest we'd seen for an AMD chip at the time, while it consumed about as much power as the lower-down 5800X, with four fewer cores and threads. That was impressive for the price then, and still rather incredible now.

Going for the 5900X also makes good financial sense from the standpoint of the cost of the other components you'll need for a PC build. Feature-packed AM4 capable motherboards have gotten to some rather great prices these days, while capable DDR4 RAM can be had for peanuts these days. Quick PCIe 4.0 NVMe storage also isn't as expensive as it once was. What's more, with AMD launching the 5700X3D, it still proves AM4 has life left in it. Then of course, with the fact the chip itself has come down to a price as low as this, it makes the prospect of using it as the centrepiece of your build even more appealing.

If it's a powerful all-round AMD CPU you're after for especially reasonable money, this Black Friday deal on the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X is for you.