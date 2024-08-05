Take a look at this Amazon deal on some zippy 7200MT/s Lexar Ares DDR5 RAM

While 6000MT/s or 6400MT/s RAM may well be the sweet spot for newer AMD and Intel CPUs, you can potentially eke out even more performance by opting for an even brisker kit. Kits such as those rated for speeds such as 7200MT/s have dropped in price to more sensible levels in recent months, as this Amazon deal on this 32GB Lexar Ares RGB kit proves.

The big thing with this Lexar kit is its 7200MT/s speed, which makes it some of the quickest RAM around. We've already seen the benefits that opting for 6000MT/s RAM can provide over the base 4800 MT/s speed, and opting for even quicker RAM, when paired with one of the best gaming CPUs from either AMD or Intel, is likely to bring with it even more gains in performance.

32GB gives you oodles of headroom for all manner of intense tasks, including heavy content creation loads, as well as gaming. In particular, you'll be thankful for the extra headroom when handling high-res video, as it can be easy to soak up more than 16GB. It's also handy to have more capacity if you're gaming while having other programs open. If you've ever had Chrome open while gaming, you'll understand the pain of a program that's quite a RAM hog. Having such a high capacity is just a surefire way of making sure your PC will run smoothly while multi-tasking.

This Lexar kit is also quite a classy looking RAM kit, with a small smattering of RGB across the top of the heatspreader. The black heat spreader offsets the RGB nicely, while the smaller grey areas add some welcome flair, while being inoffensive overall. This means this Lexar RAM should look right at home in a wide range of systems thanks to its inoffensive styling, although while adding a splash of colour in the process.

If you're after this excellent combination of price and performance with a beefy RAM kit, this 32GB 7200 MT/s Lexar Ares RGB kit for £118 from Amazon is well worth a look.