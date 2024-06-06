Take a look at these brilliant component deals as part of a current CCL promo

CCL at the moment is running an intriguing promo on a range of PC components where if you purchase three components, you get five percent off with code UPGRADE5. On its own, that doesn't sound too much, but get the right combination of parts, and you can grab some serious discounts. That discount can also be combined with the old-faithful Rate My Gear Promo from Asus for some extra money off, too. Here for you today are three potential instances to get you started.

Option 1: AMD Ryzen 5 7600X + Kingston NV2 1TB NVMe SSD + Asus RTX 4060 Dual 8GB

This is a potent system for 1080p gaming.

First up, a combo of three solid mid-range components for a 1080p/1440p gaming rig that can be had quite affordably. This bundle of a Ryzen 5 7600X, a 1TB Kingston NV2 NVMe SSD and an Asus RTX 4060 Dual 8GB can be had for £535.77 with that five percent discount. Then, with the £25 Asus cashback, that brings it down to £510.77. For reference, putting all those parts into a PCPartPicker list with their respective prices is £551.83, giving you a handy saving.

The 7600X is an excellent GPU for the price, offering strong performance in content creation and gaming workloads, with a major uptick in performance over AM4-based CPUs. Its six cores and 12 threads provide beefy performance and beat off previous-gen CPUs from both AMD and Intel that cost a fair bit more, making it a solid platform to build on. To go with it, while the RTX 4060 isn't as big of an upgrade on its predecessor, it remains a solid choice for ray-traced 1080p gaming, while also offering the fun of DLSS 3.0 frame generation for a nifty boost. The NV2 isn't the quickest PCIe 4.0 SSD, but offers nippy speeds and decent random performance for cutting down load times in a decent capacity.

Option 2: AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D + Kingston NV2 1TB NVMe SSD + Asus RTX 4070 Ti Super Dual 16GB

This combo pairs a beefy GPU and the best gaming CPU with some reasonable storage.

The second combo I've got for you bundles the literal best gaming CPU money can buy in the Ryzen 7 7800X3D with the powerful Asus RTX 4070 Ti Super Dual 16GB GPU and that 1TB Kingston NV2 NVMe SSD. That set of three components will run you £1135.42 with the discount, but with that Asus cashback, it comes down to £1110.42. Compared to the PCPartPicker pricing at £1154.90, that's a handy saving of nearly £45.

The 7800X3D may not be the most powerful CPU in AMD's -X3D lineup of AM5 chips, but because of its single chiplet design, it harnesses a lot more power in certain titles than the more expensive options above it. This is actually the processor I use in my PC build for the fact it offers immensely powerful gaming performance, while its 8 cores and 16 threads brings enough performance for multi-threaded tasks, too. In addition, the 4070 Ti Super is a GPU best suited for 1440p, where it can offer some sublime performance in ray-traced titles, although it can also perform rather well in 4K, too, and pairing it with a 7800X3D is a surefire way of building a responsive and powerful system. The NV2 is also a decent SSD, as discussed before, although you can of course swap it out for other options as part of CCL's promo and still get the 5 percent discount.

Option 3: Intel i7-14700K + Corsair Vengeance RGB 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s RAM + Asus RTX 4070 Ti Super Dual 16GB

This is more of a beefy 1440p system.

Moving on finally to a beefy 1440p system with some slightly different components is a bundle of the Intel Core i7-14700K, 32GB of RGB-enabled Corsair Vengeance 6000MT/s RAM and a powerful Asus RTX 4070 Ti Super Dual 16GB GPU. That set of three components will run you £1264.42 with the discount, but with that Asus cashback, it comes down to £1239.42. Compared to the PCPartPicker pricing at £1300.38, that's a handy £60 saving.

Intel's 14700K is an especially beefy processor with 20 total cores, split between 8 Performance Cores and 12 Efficiency cores, making it a powerful choice for gaming and content creation workloads. The previous model was one of our favourite gaming CPUs on Team Blue's side, and the 14700K offers more tangible benefits than most other Raptor Lake Refresh chips by adding four extra cores and between 100MHz and 200MHz extra in the way of boost clocks. Pair this with a solid amount of RAM in the form of 32GB of speedy 6000MT/s Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM and you also get the best out of the 14700K. Otherwise, the 4070 Ti Super is a GPU best suited for 1440p, where it can offer some sublime performance in ray-traced titles, although it can also perform rather well in 4K, too, while its 16GB of VRAM provides enough headroom for intensive workloads, too.

That's just three options of potential component bundles available, but you should be able to swap stuff in and out as you please and find what works for your needs and budget. If you want to get a bundle of PC components for some fantastic prices, then this CCL deal is definitely worth a look.