Take 20 percent off these Alienware QD-OLED panels with some code stacking goodness at Dell

Discounts on Alienware's new QD-OLED panels have been far between, and have usually been gatekept behind schemes such as student discounts and healthcare discounts. They've also been limited to a nominal 10 percent. With these discounts from Dell at the moment, everyone can benefit from 10 percent off both the 32-inch 4K 240Hz AW3225QF and the 27-inch 1440p 360Hz AW2725DF, but if you do belong to any of those schemes, then you can get an extra 10 percent, too.

The way this deal works is quite simple. You get 10 percent off already from Dell's own store, and adding in a further discount code such as a Dell Advantage code for students or a Health Care Worker discount, will get you a further 10 percent off, bringing the respective prices down to some of the best we've seen on these panels.

So, what's so special about these Alienware panels? Well, for starters, they are both QD-OLED panels, meaning they offer the deep blacks and vibrant contrast associated with OLEDs as well as the vibrancy and high peak brightness of QLEDs. As for refresh rate and resolution, the AW3225QF is a top class 4K 240Hz 32-inch display, while the more 'affordable' AW2725QF is a 27-inch 1440p panel with a mighty 360Hz refresh rate, making it a fantastic choice for high refresh rate competitive gaming at the ideal resolution and screen-size.

The AW3225QF is curved with a gentle 1700R curve for helping immersion, and both panels offer up to 1000 nits of peak brightness with their QD-OLED panel. The smaller AW2725QF is flat by comparison. Both panels offer good VRR support with both AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and VESA Adaptive Sync, as well as Alienware's classic space-age, futuristic design that helps these two panels stand out from the crowd.

These two Alienware panels make for some of the best gaming monitors around right now, and if you want to grab them at a discount, then you'll want to take note of this Dell double discount.