Students take note - this 4K 240Hz QD-OLED Alienware panel is already 10 percent off with a code

Usually we don't cover student discounts or anything like that, given the gated nature of those deals, but today, we had to make a bit of an exception. Alienware has just released their incredible AW3225QF monitor, which packs in every conceiveable feature you could want out of a monitor in 2024, and with a Student Beans code from Dell, you can already nab ten percent off, which is rather handy.

To get this deal, you'll obviously need to be a student, or have access to an @ac.uk email address. This is just so Student Beans can verify your status in the first instance. The good news here is that if you were a student and had Student Beans at the time of when you graduated (like I did last year), you can still get access to those deals. The codes are individual, single use and last for 24 hours, but you can generate them yourself. Dell's store also has a range of other discount codes, but it's the 10 percent off monitors one we're interested in here. You may also be able to get a discount using PerksAtWork too, although that is only a five percent code, but some discount is better than none!

So, what of the AW3225QF? Well, it's perhaps one of the best gaming monitors by specs alone these days, packing in all sorts of features to offer a sublime gaming experience of the highest order. Being 4K means it'll offer up some incredible detail, while a 240Hz refresh rate offers immensely smooth motion. Oh, and this is also a QD-OLED panel, too. This has been seen before on some of Alienware's monitors before, and combines the marvellous contrast of an OLED with the brightness of a QLED in one powerful panel. It also comes with a light 1700R curve for increasing that immersion factor. The AW3225QF certainly has it all.

VRR support is also present with G-Sync and VESA Adaptive Sync, while the AW3225QF also offers up to 1000 nits of brightness, thanks to that QD-OLED panel. It's perhaps unsurprising therefore that this monitor also supports Dolby Vision for accentuating detail in darker areas and brightening things up even further. This monitor also offers up to 99% DCI-P3 coverage, meaning especially accurate colours.

As is typical with Alienware, the AW3225QF is also a good-looking monitor with the same space-age design that has come to define a good range of their product line. I'm a big fan of it. It's also got reasonable stand adjustment too, with height adjust, tilt, and swivel, as well as built in cable management. The port selection here is also excellent and more akin to what you'd find on a television with a DisplayPort 1.4 and a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports to allow for high-res, high refresh rate gameplay. One of those HDMI 2.1 ports also has support for eARC for connecting a soundbar, and it also supports Dolby Atmos signal pass-through. You also get a selection of USB ports, with two downstream USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, as well as a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-B, too.

Oh, and before I go, I should also say that Alienware also released a 27-inch 1440p 360Hz QD-OLED yesterday, if you'd prefer an even higher refresh rate on a panel that also hits the sweet spot for resolution and screen size. That's available for £779, although the 10 percent off code unfortunately doesn't work with it.

If you're after a monitor that's going to do it all, this Alienware AW3225QF is quite frankly a ridiculous option. With this 10 percent code though, it brings it down in price, and you may well just be able to grab one.