Upgrade your Steam Deck with this 6-in-1 dock for only £25.99

The Steam Deck is a brilliant handheld games machine, but out of the box it's not exactly set up for messing about in the Linux desktop mode or connecting to a TV for couch gaming. That's where this discounted £25.99 Ugreen 6-in-1 Dock comes in - you can charge your Steam Deck up to 100W, connect it to a monitor at up to 4K 60Hz, connect it to your wired network at gigabit speeds and connect three USB peripherals, all at the same time.

This dock normally costs £40, but today it's down to £25.99 for Prime Big Deal Days. The Ugreen dock also works with other gaming handhelds, like the Asus ROG Ally, as well as phones, tablets and even laptops - basically anything with a USB-C port.

I have one of these docks and it's been incredibly useful - most obviously for when I want to set up something a bit fiddly using the desktop modes of my Steam Deck or Ayaneo 2S, like setting up emulators or installing game mods. You can get around using the touch screen and various buttons, but it's so much faster and easier to just chuck it on the dock and do what you need to do with a mouse and keyboard instead.

Having a dock also turns the Steam Deck and other gaming handhelds into a surprisingly excellent couch gaming machine - just plug it into a TV and add a controller or two, and you can play the huge wealth of games available on Steam and elsewhere. As a note, while 60Hz is the maximum at 4K, the dock also supports 1440p 144Hz and 1080p 240Hz!