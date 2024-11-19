Sony's WH-1000XM4s have dropped to their lowest price ever at the EE Store

Sony's WH-1000XM4s make for legendary noise cancelling wireless cans, and even if they're last-gen options against some of the brand's newer options, they certainly aren't getting long in the tooth just yet. They remain class-leaders with fantastic ANC, great all-round audio, stylish looks and decent endurance. Even before the madness of Black Friday, we've seen the XM4s drop to their lowest ever price, receiving a hefty £81 price cut at EE's online store.

The benefits of ANC are as I've described above - being able to cancel out everything from the hum of a train to crowd noise at will has a lot of advantages. What's more, these cans from Sony have industry-leading noise cancellation, in terms of both passive and active methods, while still sounding great when listening to music, podcasts or games. There are multiple ANC levels to choose from within the accompanying app, too, which is handy, including a transparency mode you can quickly activate to carry on conversations or be more aware of your surroundings. There's even an optional Speak to Chat function that automatically pauses playback and engages Transparency Mode when you start talking.

As well as offering some of the best noise cancellation money can buy, the WH-1000XM4 also make for some of the best-sounding wireless headphones out there. While these aren't my personal headphones of choice, I've got friends who own them, so I've had the chance to listen to them pretty extensively. They offer good low-end punch with a robust bass response, while providing a smooth mid-range and detailed top-end, too. Add to this the convenience of 30 hours of battery life, a folding chassis (which is notably absent from the newer XM5 model), some plush padding that makes the XM4s supremely comfortable and a handy travel case, and you've got one a brilliant set of wireless headphones for travel and all sorts else.

With the release of Sony's newer (but curiously not as well-received) XM5s, these are technically last-gen models, but the XM4s still offer one of the best overall packages for wireless headphones at this price point.