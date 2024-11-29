Snag the beefy AMD Ryzen 9 7900X for under £300 for Black Friday

AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X remains quite the beefy CPU in 2024, offering a seriously potent package for gaming and content creation alike. With it technically being a last-gen chip nowadays, it's led to a serious reduction on this model for Black Friday from Amazon. It's actually just £291, giving you a hefty discount against its £600 RRP - in fact, it's better than half price.

With this in mind, it's worth touching on the power that the 7900X offers. This is a 12 core/24 thread processor that monstered DF's testing, with some seriously excellent content creation results that powered past the 16 core/32 thread Ryzen 9 5950X to offer riding scores in Cinebench and in the Handbrake video encoding test. Essentially, this means it constituted a brilliant gen-on-gen upgrade from AMD's AM4 chips, and means it'll be right at home with heavier workloads.

Gaming performance here is also excellent with the 7900X, perhaps unsurprisingly fiven how much oomph there is on offer. In the notoriously CPU-limited Flight Sim 2020, its 67fps result at 1440p beats Intel's 12900K, and was only a short way behind the 13900K and 14900K's 72fps average. Considering the fact that Intel's 13900K and 14900K are £100-£150 more than the 7900X, it makes AMD's chip an even better value proposition for a high-powered rig.

If you want to grab a beefy CPU for better than half price this Black Friday, this Amazon reduction on the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is not to be missed.