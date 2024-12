Save nearly £60 on this fantastic ultralight Logitech gaming mouse for Black Friday

One of the true OGs of this ultralight mouse craze in recent years is easily the Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which has been around for a few years. Although it's been superseded by a new model, this original model remains a snappy choice with a low weight, reliable wireless connectivity and comfortable frame. Being slightly older has also meant it's been susceptible to more discounts - a case in point is this Black Friday, where it's £57 off its list price from Amazon.

Logitech practically invented the trend for wireless ultralight mice, and this Superlight version of the G Pro X takes it to a new level with a mass of 63g. That weight has meant this particular rodent does without movable side buttons and any RGB, but still looks especially fetching with a minimalistic charm that modernists will love.

Inside, the G Pro X Superlight features Logitech's tried and tested Hero optical sensor, complete with 25,000 DPI, which has adorned other legends in their lineup such as the G502 Hero. Personally speaking, the Hero sensor has always been a favourite, especially given how nippy and accurate it is in FPS games for instance. Wireless connectivity comes in the form of Logitech's Lightspeed connectivity, which ensures a practical zero latency connection between your PC and the mouse itself with an especially low response time.

To add to proceedings, Logitech rates the G Pro X Superlight as being able to last for up to 70 hours in terms of its battery life, which means you'll be able to game for days and weeks on end before you even need to think about charging it up. In addition, this is also a mouse that's Powerplay compatible, which means you can use it with Logitech's fancy mouse mat that can plug in and charge your mouse wirelessly, so you basically never have to plug it in to charge.

All in all, for £83, the G Pro X Superlight is certainly one of the best ultralight gaming mice you can buy, especially given it's an absolute powerhouse, and a surefire upgrade on any older mice you may still be using today.