Save £57 on this zippy 2TB Kingston Fury Renegade SSD in this early Black Friday stonker

The Kingston Fury Renegade is undoubtedly one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy with some of the nippiest speeds and a sensible capacity. It's also gotten to the point where this drive has become rather affordable too, as is demonstrated with this marvellous early Black Friday deal on the 2TB model from Ebuyer, which is down to £110.

Just on the front of pure speed is where this Kingston SSD really shines. Kingston says it provides read and writes of up to 7300MB/s and 7000MB/s respectively, putting it up there as a drive that virtually maxes out the PCIe 4.0 interface. These speeds make it an ideal choice to use in your PS5, not only from the perspective that it meets Sony's strict requirements for a PS5 itself thanks to its included graphene-aluminium heatspreader, but also from the fact its speeds make it one of the best PS5 SSDs money can buy today. In addition, random performance is also immensely strong, with up to 1.0M IOPS to allow for zippy boots and loading times into games.

At 2TB, this is also quite a large capacity SSD, and one that'll increase your PS5's storage by a good few times. That goes for whether you're using an OG PS5, or the newer Slim model where you are getting a doubling of storage at least. The only PS5 it makes naff all difference to is the new Pro model, which comes with an upgraded 2TB internal SSD.

This is a drive that's also more than suitable for your killer gaming PC, especially considering the sheer speed this Kingston SSD offers, but you'll just have to make sure your PC supports PCIe 4.0 as a standard. For reference, as long as you've got a motherboard from the last five, you'll be totally okay, but it's just worth checking. Adding this into your PC is not only going to be handy as a game drive, but you could also use it as a boot drive, too, and it's one of those drives that's going to be able to handle basically anything you throw at it.

If it's a seriously powerful SSD you're wanting to drop into your PS5 or PC, then this Kingston Fury Renegade 2TB SSD for £110 is a serious contender.