Save £50 on this nifty Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 for Prime Big Deal Days

Elgato's Stream Deck has to be one of the most versatile pieces of kit that's been released in the last few years, being beloved by anyone from its core market of streamers and even to Virgin Atlantic staff. It's a nifty peripheral for providing quick and easy access to needed functions, and with this, the MK.2 variant in a stylish white colourway is down to £100 from Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days - that's a handy £50 saving.

The MK.2 Stream Deck was first introduced back in 2021, although has held its value well since then, and isn't getting long in the tooth at all. It remains a seriously excellent option for content creators and streamers, offering 15 LCD keys for quick and convenient access to programmed functions, be it for putting overlays on, displaying the time or controlling key lights, for instance. The buttons are tactile with a pleasant smooth finish, while also being bright.

What's more, this second-gen Stream Deck comes with a convenient 45-degree stand which is detachable, so you can also use it completely flat if it's going to be more comfortable. In addition, it supports interchangeable faceplates if you want to change the look of your Stream Deck to match your setup, while there is a variety of integrated apps and features in Elgato's Stream Deck software so you can set the device up how you wish.

If you want to grab a seriously clever peripheral to add to your setup for less, look no further than this Prime Big Deal Days reduction on an Elgato Stream Deck MK.2.