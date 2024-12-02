Save £450 on this RTX 4070-powered Lenovo Legion laptop for Cyber Monday

Much like with TVs, deals on capable gaming laptops this season of good tidings have been hard to come by. It's taken a bit of digging, but we have found a fantastic, and sizeable, reduction on a marvellous gaming laptop that's suitable for 1440p gaming. This Lenovo Legion 5 packs in a beefy RTX 4070 GPU, a detailed 16-inch panel and good overall looks, and it's £450 off from Box.

The RTX 4070 inside the Legion 5 here makes it quite a beefy mid-range option that's suitable for 1440p gaming, as we've found with the desktop counterpart to this GPU, while the Intel Core i7-14650HX CPU inside packs in 16 cores and 24 threads, along with a boost clock of up to 5.2GHz that should make it quite the potent performer for gaming workloads, as well as even for video editing and creative tasks, too.

In addition, this Legion 5 comes with 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a decent-sized 1TB SSD inside for storing games and apps on, while there is a large 16-inch IPS display, complete with detailed 2560x1600 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate for smoother and slicker motion. You also get a large 80Wh capacity battery, which should offer reasonable run-time away from the mains, although for optimal power, you'll want to keep this plugged in, as is the case with gaming laptops in general.

This Legion 5's grey exterior looks excellent, while it also comes with a competent port selection that includes a pair of USB-C ports and a full-size HDMI, while there is also a decent keyboard that's complete with arrow keys and a number pad. It is also RGB-enabled for an extra splash of colour.

If you want to grab a solid mid-range gaming laptop at a sizeable discount, this Lenovo Legion 5 deal at Box for Cyber Monday is excellent.