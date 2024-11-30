Save £45 on this capable 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6400 RAM kit for Black Friday

As DDR5 RAM has become more of an adopted standard with new CPU generations from AMD and Intel, it has forced the hand of the standard to become both more readily available and therefore more affordable. For Black Friday, you can get this speedy 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6400 CL32 kit for £93 from Amazon. That's a solid reduction on some RAM in both a sensible capacity and with nippy transfer rates that can make a difference to your PC's gaming performance.

We have seen DDR5 RAM with speeds of 6000MT/s and upwards have an impact on game performance in our testing of both CPUs, and with different RAM speeds in general at 1080p in titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Flight Simulator 2020. For the most part, 6000MT/s is the sweet spot for Ryzen chips and Intel's, although some folks prefer 6400MT/s. With this in mind, going above this range may yield better performance, although isn't neccesarily worth given the extra expense.

In a general sense too, 32GB gives you oodles of headroom for all manner of intense tasks, including heavy content creation loads, as well as gaming. In particular, you'll be thankful for the extra headroom when handling high-res video, as it can be easy to soak up more than 16GB. It's also handy to have more capacity if you're gaming while having other programs open. If you've ever had Chrome open while gaming, you'll understand the pain of a program that's quite a RAM hog. Having such a high capacity is just a surefire way of making sure your PC will run smoothly while multi-tasking.

If you want to grab a speedy DDR5 RAM kit for less, then this Amazon deal on this 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6400 kit is for you.