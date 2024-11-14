Save £40 on this speedy XFX SWFT 319 RX 6800 from Ebuyer before Black Friday begins

The release of a new standard of GPUs have forced prices of last-gen offerings to plummet in places, making them far better value offerings against a new setup that has only brought modest performance gains, all things considered. Perhaps one of the best value offerings at the moment is the RX 6800, which remains a fantastic card for non-RT 1440p and even 4K gaming. This is a card that was going for north of £600 around 18 months ago, but has since come down to more reasonable prices. This early Black Friday deal from Ebuyer is a case in point, as it brings the GPU down to just £340.

In our review, we noted the RX 6800 to be an excellent performer at both 1440p and 4K, and it's only gotten even better, considering the price of this card in the current market. For instance, in Doom Eternal at 4K, a result of 133fps represented a massive generational leap compared to RX 5000-series cards, as well as a boost of 20fps over Nvidia's RTX 3070. Moreover, in the more intensive Borderlands 3, the 6800 served up a result of 54fps at 4K, wbich makes it over 20 percent faster than the RTX 3070, and an even bigger 61 percent quicker than the older 5700 XT. In short, the RX 6800 is a seriously powerful GPU, especially considering its price here.

In addition, there are some instances where the 6800 also performs better than current-gen AMD hardware. For instance, in Control, the 6800 mustered an average result of 91.21fps at 1440p where the current-gen 7700 XT only managed 83.64fps. It's the same story in Cyberpunk 2077 too where the last-gen card beat off the current gen 7700 XT by a small margin - 65.72fps vs 63.57fps at 1440p.

As well as offering some excellent performance, the RX 6800 also marks itself out as a handy card for content creation and similarly intensive workloads. There's support for HDMI 2.1 to connect to modern 4K 120Hz or 8K 60Hz TVs as well as DisplayPort 1.4 for connecting to your more standard displays up to 4K 144Hz. The RX 6800 also comes with support for AV1 decoding, which is convenient for allowing streaming services to play high quality content while requiring less bandwidth than other codecs.

If you've been wanting a powerful GPU to use in your PC for great 1440p and 4K performance, this early Black Friday deal on the XFX RX 6800 for £340 from Ebuyer is an absolute steal.