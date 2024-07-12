Save $200 on this M2-powered MacBook Air from Best Buy

If the deal I spotted earlier this week on an M1 MacBook Air for $650 from Walmart wasn't your jam and you wanted a slightly newer option, then I've found another one that might be more to your likim. Best Buy has knocked $200 off the M2 MacBook Air to bring it down to one of the best prices we've seen on it - $799 for a MacBook of this quality is not to be sniffed at.

The M2 processor inside the Air makes for quite an efficient and powerful one. It comes with eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, and is a powerful option for video editing that outruns even the fastest Intel-based Mac desktops and laptops. M2 represents only a small upgrade over M1, so we wouldn't recommend this for anyone that's already on an M1 machine unless they're really testing the limits already. However, if you're moving from any form of Intel-based MacBook, then you're going to see some beefy performance boosts - it's night and day difference. Take it from me as someone who moved from the last of the Intel-powered MacBook Pros to an M1 Pro option.

As well as offering an M2 processor, both of these Macs also come with 8GB of RAM. While usually I'd sneer at 8GB on a computer these days, with the efficiency of that M2 chip and macOS in general, it means that this MacBook Air will be suitable for virtually everything apart from 8K video editing. You also get a 256GB SSD inside, which is sufficient for your programs and a reasonable amount of data, but we'd recommend getting a fast portable SSD or other external or network-attached storage if you'll be doing video editing or storing large media libraries which you can have quick and easy access to. Of course, you can also use any number of USB drives or external HDDs you may have laying around, but a fast portable SSD will provide quicker access, and it's good fortune that we're seeing a lot more portable SSD deals in line with seemingly continiously falling flash storage prices.

This M2 MacBook Air also comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that should provide accurate colours as well as an especially vibrant experience, although its port selection of a pair of USB-Cs and one MagSafe port does leave a little to be desired. As someone who was subject to the pain of Apple's minimal options for connectivity in previous times, it is a bit of hassle, but you can find plenty of USB-C dongles for reasonable money these days to offer you better connectivity. As for battery life, Apple says this MacBook Air should last for up to 18 hours on a single charge, giving you good endurance for a couple of working days away from the charger.

If you're after a solid MacBook Air with some powerful specs for good money, look no further than this excellent Best Buy deal on the base model M2 option.