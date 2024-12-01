Save $100 on this 8TB (!) WD SN850X from Newegg for Black Friday

We've regularly covered deals on the WD SN850X quite frankly because it's a brilliant SSD with mighty fast transfer speeds and random performance, which easily make it one of the best gaming SSDs we've seen. For data hoarders though, the 4TB maximum capacity of existing models was seemingly too restrictive according to Western Digital - hence there's now an 8TV versiob that has been especially resistant to discounts since launching a few months back. From Newegg in the US though, they've slashed its price down by $100 to $550 - that works out $68.75 per TB of storage.

The maximum sequential read and write speeds of 7300MB/s and 6600MB/s make the SN850X seriously speedy while its random performance, a better indicator of real-world game load times, is also intense - up to 1.2M IOPS for reads and 1.1M IOPS for writes. For context, the best PCIe 4.0 SSDs before the SN850x were in the 0.7 to 0.8M IOPS region, making this a significant step forward. The only way to get anything quicker is to go for a PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD, which at the moment are few and far between, and seemingly not available at the moment in this large 8TB capacity.

Hilariously, 8TB SSDs such as the SN850X are supported by the PS5, in spite of its stringent entry requirements, which the SN850X predictably smashes. The drive itself though is more expensive than a PS5 itself, but nonetheless would improve your storage by over tenfold on a base model PS5, and eight times on a Slim model. The only thing you don't get here is a heatsink, which you can either pay an extra $30 for for a first-party one, or use this $9 option we've recommended for years by this point. Then you've got a fully PS5-proof 8TB SSD, if you want one!

If you want to grab an insanely brisk PS5 or PC SSD in a massive 8TB capacity, the WD SN850X for $550 from Newegg is one of the best drives at one of the lowest prices we've seen.