Samsung's 980 Pro 2TB Heatsink SSD is a bargain with this limited-time Amazon deal

In spite of Amazon's 'Last Minute Deals' for the festive season ending yesterday, there are still some fantastic deals floating around. For instance, there's a limited-time deal going on Samsung's 980 Pro 2TB Heatsink model which can make for an ideal last-minute Christmas gift for someone in your life who needs more PC or PS5 storage on the cheap at £119. It can even be delivered tomorrow. As this is also a limited time offer, you may have to move quickly if you want to secure it.

If we're going on pure speeds alone, the 980 Pro is easily one of the best gaming SSDs out there today. With quoted speeds of up to 7000MB/s, it's one of the quickest SSDs out there, alongside the likes of the WD Black SN850X, or a PCIe 5.0 SSD, which will cost you a lot more. This also means it smashes Sony's stringent requirements for a PS5 SSD, and marks itself out as one of the best PS5 SSDs, too. Moreover, the random IOPS figures of up to 1M should also make load times for games especially snappy, too.

Returning back to the fact this is a great drive for PS5, Samsung also bundles a heatsink with the 980 Pro, too, helping to save you a little bit more money in the process, given they can run you an extra tenner or so on top of the price of the SSD itself if you don't have one. Moreover, the fact you're getting a 2TB drive will nearly increase the total capacity of your PS5 drive by four-fold, with the standard PS5's 825GB SSD, while it can also treble the storage on offer with a Slim model and its 1TB internal drive. 1TB of space will allow you to install a pretty good quantity of games on your PS5, as well as on your PC, alongside everything from an OS install to plenty of apps and media files.

Also, even if we're well over a year on from the firmware issues that were present on the 980 Pro, it's important to note that Samsung has addressed them that had caused the drives to revert to read only, effectively locking. The updated firmware is available from Samsung's Magician website, and takes only a few minutes to install.

£120 for as capable and capacious of a drive as the Samsung 980 Pro 2TB with heatsink from Amazon is excellent, and if you want a drive for PC or PS5, then this is one to consider.