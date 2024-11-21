Samsung's 4TB 990 Pro NVMe SSD has hit its lowest price ever for Amazon's Black Friday Week

After much waiting, Amazon's Black Friday Week bonanza of deals is here, offering 12 days of jam-packed reductions for you to get stuck into. If this all-time-low price on Samsung's 990 Pro 4TB SSD is anything to go by, then we should be in for an absolute treat.

This 990 Pro model is a pretty much complete solution for either PC or PS5 use. For the latter, it offers speeds that smash Sony's stringent requirements in a massive capacity, therefore easily making it one of the best PS5 SSDs out there. The only thing missing here is a heatsink, which Sony recommends - to this end, this £8 option we've been recommending for years is a cost-effective, and easy fix. Getting a 4TB drive allows you to add an incredible amount of storage to your existing internal drive, taking it all the way up to 4.66TB of usable internal space for a standard PS5, and upwards of 5TB for a Slim model..

For PC use, the presence of 4TB of storage is handy for using the 990 Pro as a boot drive, to store a massive Steam library and a whole lot more. You've just got to make sure your motherboard supports PCIe 4.0 - that's basically anything from the last four or so years - and that you've got a spare M.2 slot in which to put the drive. The 990 Pro is one of the best gaming SSDs money can buy today, especially with its insane speeds of up to 7450MB/s reads and 6950MB/s writes. Its random performance is also excellent too, with speeds of up to 1.6M IOPS reads, giving you especially quick load times in games and other programs.

If you've been waiting for the Samsung 990 Pro to go even lower, then this Amazon Black Friday Week price drop is definitely for you.