Quick! AMD's Ryzen 5 5600 has had a big price cut for Black Friday Week

AMD's Ryzen 5 5600 remains an excellent value proposition for both gaming and content creation workloads, and it only seems to be getting cheaper. We've seen it go as low as £100 or so earlier this year, but to be able to get it for under £80 from Amazon is quite frankly ridculous. This marks out a 65 percent cut on its RRP, and is certainly the lowest price we've ever seen this CPU at.

For generalists looking for an affordable CPU for a new PC build with a fair bit of grunt, the 5600 makes sense for a solid option. It's got the necessary power for a modern system and has marked itself out over the last few years as one of the best value all-round CPUs that money can buy. A big reason for this is that it's essentially a downclocked 5600X with a 200MHz slower base and boost clock frequencies. Otherwise, it's the same 6 core and 12 thread processor that should be more than up to the task of both general computing, as well as more intensive workloads such as gaming. It's intriguing to note that the non-X variant on offer here makes for an especially close competitor to the more powerful -X version at a much lower cost, making it a fantastic value choice for those wanting a blend of a capable processor for a great price. Plus, you also get the benefit of a bundled Wraith Stealth cooler, which saves you a few pounds.

You're also entering into an ecosystem where well specced parts are becoming more affordable, with feature-packed AM4 motherboards going for good prices in a range of form factors, while DDR4 RAM in good capacities is virtually dime a dozen these days. It's also at the point where NVMe storage prices remain at a sensible level, giving you the chance to get snappy drives in bigger capacities for decent money. You also have a reasonably decent upgrade path here up to the 5700X3D later down the line, too, if you find you need more power than the 5600 can offer.

If you are in the market for an amazing value CPU and you'd like a fantastic bang for the buck option, then this remarkable reduction on the Ryzen 5 5600 from Amazon isn't to be missed.