PSA: Save 15 percent on this 65-inch LG C3 OLED using a code in the John Lewis app

The 65-inch LG C3 OLED is available from the department store for £1274, which saves you 15 percent on its usual £1499 list price

The 65-inch C3 is, after all, an LG OLED telly, meaning deep blacks, virtually infinite contrast and generally gorgeous visual fidelity overall. It also benefits from LG's Evo panel to allow for boosted brightness, as it did with the previous C2 model - that helps to solve the big problem of OLEDs with their lacking peak brightness against Mini LED choices, for instance. This C3 also offers solid HDR support, too, with Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10 all in the mix.

As opposed to offering a revolution, the C3 also added some handy new features to refine the OLED experience compared to the C2. These include a new Object Enhancer for enhances foreground characters and props in scenes, and a new feature called AI Super Upscaling Pro which upscales sub-4K footage while reducing any noise to make it sharper. In addition, you also benefit from a brisker Alpha 9 Gen 6 processor inside, and a new version of LG's webOS system. The C3 also has a new feature called Quick Media Switching VRR, which prevents the momentary black screen you get when you switch inputs. All of these are small features, but handy ones.

Of course, there are four HDMI 2.1 ports to allow for 4K/120Hz gaming, so it plays nice with high-power PCs and current-gen games consoles. In addition, you get a full complement of visual refresh rate tech with support with HDMI Forum VRR, as well as both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync for PC users to ensure a tear and stutter-free gaming experience. If you have to use them, the in-built speakers also have Dolby Atmos tech to allow for more immersive audio right out of the box, although we'd still recommend getting a dedicated set of separates or a soundbar.

