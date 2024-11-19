Pick up the Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition for just £11 before it's too late to buy it at all

I don't usually post deals on games, but I had to make an exception for this one. Forza Horizon 4 has gone down as one of my favourite Forza titles since the inception of both the OG Motorsport games and the trendier Horizon open-world racers, and it's currently possible to grab the Ultimate Edition with all the DLCs and expansion packs for just £11 from CDKeys.

The reason why it's possible to grab this Ultimate Edition for essentially 85 percent off its original £80 list price is becasue of the unfortunate reality that FH4 is going to be delisted in just under a month's time. This essentially means it'll become impossible to purchase the game digitally due to licences expiring and such. It represents quite the shame, as apart from picking up a physical copy, you won't be able to buy the game, nor the DLC in the future, making it difficult to return to one of the richest environments ever placed into to a Forza game.

It's the sheer variety of the map that makes FH4 one of the best titles in the series, ranging from a literal quarry to the narrow, winding streets of Edinburgh and the cosy Cotswold village of Broadway. There's also a vast car list, totalling well over 700 vehicles with all of what was added into the game over its lifespan, while the Auction House is still there if you want to pick up any vehicles you might not have.

The thing is, with the delisting of FH4, it acts as a timely reminder of the short lifespan of digital games against their physical counterparts. We've seen entire storefronts for the Xbox 360, Wii U and 3DS shut down in the last couple of years alone, and I imagine there will be even more of this as time passes. With it, it becomes harder to preserve games that are otherwise consigned to history. At least the FH4 serves are still around.

If you want to grab a classic Forza Horizon title for a virtually nominal fee, this CDKeys deal on the FH4 Ultimate Edition is truly excellent.