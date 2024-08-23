Our favourite gaming headset has received a hefty price cut at Currys

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless has been DF's favourite gaming headset since its release, with its fantastic, immersive audio, vast connectivity options and clever functionality. From Currys, you can pick up the more recent white release for £99 off its list price using code GAMERKIT30, which brings the headset down to £230 from £329.

The Nova Pro Wireless' re-release in a white and silver colourway earlier this year impresses with an extra dose of style and chic to a headset that was already especially comfortable with its leatherette earcups and fabric suspension style headband. Its media controls are tactile and easy to access, split well across both earcups. The headset's boom microphone also retracts back into the headset to offer as close to a seamless look as possible.

We also rate the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless highly because of its wide soundstage, especially for a closed back headset, as well as some marvellous detail and generally engaging audio. It also has some ingenious functionality and features that other headsets at the same price point don't offer. For instance, there's some active noise cancellation to help keep you immersed in the game and block out any outside noise, and while not as strong as similarly-priced wireless headphones from Bose or Sony, it remained effective. It's also compatible with basically everything, with this PC model also being compatible with Xbox, as well as PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and more. This is because it dedicates one of its two inputs to Xbox Series or Xbox One consoles while the other retains its full compatibility - that's especially handy.

You also get the convenience of a handy base station with this wireless model, which houses an additional battery, so you have the handiness of a pair of batteries. On that note, Steelseries rates the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless to last for 20 hours per battery on a single charge, giving some excellent endurance, and wireless connectivity comes over both Bluetooth and a 2.4GHz wireless receiver - handy for use on multiple devices.

If you want to grab our top gaming headset pick in its modern, sleek white colourway for nearly £100 off, this Currys deal is an absolute steal.