Our favourite 65 percent gaming keyboard is at its lowest price ever for Black Friday

The Cherry Xtrfy K5V2 may not be the first keyboard that comes to mind in the sea of small form factor, or 65 percent, options out there today, but it's our favourite option on the point it offers a compelling package with lots of customisation and marvellous switches. For Black Friday, it's dropped to its lowest ever price on Amazon.

One of the main reasons we love the K5V2 is because of its use of Cherry's newer and improved MX2A switches, which bring with it lubrication for a smoother typing feel, a ribbed steam for less key wobble, and diamond polishing for a super-smooth surface. In this instance, it comes with tried-and-tested MX Reds, which feel excellent for gaming and office workloads with a lighter, smoother feel. There is also sound-dampening and pre-lubed stabilisers for better acoustics, too.

In addition, this is quite the customisable keyboard, with lots of physical means, such as keycaps and switches, given the K5V2 is hot-swappable. To this end, keycap and switch pullers are provided inside the box. You may not get any software, owing to Xtrfy's tournament-compliant approach for function integration, but the K5V2 comes with a range of secondary functions across virtually all of its 65 percent layout for everything from backlight adjustment to media playback.

If you want to grab a capable keyboard for competitive gaming in a small form factor, the Cherry Xtrfy K5V2 is a veritable bargain for Black Friday.